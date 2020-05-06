Sanford Health clinics adjust routine appointments during COVID-19 

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

May 6, 2020

This paid piece is sponsored by Sanford Health.

As the pandemic settles us into a new normal, Sanford Health clinics are making changes to ensure patients can still safety attend preventive and routine appointments.

“The growth and development of our patients continues in spite of this new reality,” said Dr. Candice Nelson, pediatric department chair at Sanford Health.

For in-person visits, Sanford Health clinics across Sioux Falls are temporarily scheduling preventive and routine appointments in the morning and then focusing on seeing patients who are feeling ill later in the day.

This strategy, explains Terri Carlson, executive director of family medicine at Sanford Health, helps keep routine-care visits safe for everyday needs.

“This way, we’re able to appropriately screen our patients, and we can make sure that we’re not having patients come into our family medicine, pediatric or other clinics with a respiratory illness present,” she said.

Making these adjustments to scheduling is one of many steps clinics are taking to mitigate COVID-19 risks.

At clinics like Sanford 69th and Louise, screeners have been in place for several weeks to check patients for COVID-19 symptoms. And once inside, social distancing guidelines are minimizing the number of people in the clinic and eliminating contact between patients.

“We really feel that our clinic is a safe place to be, but if a patient is concerned and needs some reassurance, morning may be the best time for them to come in, if that works in their schedule,” said Dr. Jennifer Schriever, a family medicine specialist.

Between each patient visit, rooms are thoroughly cleaned with a vigorous disinfecting process.

“We are keeping the clinic clean, all wearing face masks and are following necessary steps diligently,” she said.

Appointment options for different needs

Before visiting a clinic, Sanford Health is asking all patients to call first, whether they’re feeling ill or for a routine wellness check to help determine the best appointment route. Providers may recommend a clinic visit, e-visit or video visit.

Schriever is seeing about half of her patients in person and the other half through video visits.

“For some, an in-person visit is still very handy, but for others in certain circumstances – whether it’s for a child or an elderly person – being able to do a virtual visit helps them to receive care in the environment that they’re most comfortable in,” she said.

The importance of continuing care

The pandemic shouldn’t put people’s health on hold, said Nelson, especially for those such as children, who need to stay up-to-date on vaccinations.

“Childhood illnesses don’t disappear because we’re in the midst of a pandemic,” she said. “There are still bacterial and viral infections that place children at risk if they are not fully vaccinated, and the timing of these shots is really important.”

Well-child visits also give providers an opportunity to advise families on nutritional, developmental and safety information that changes as children reach new growth stages, along with providing the chance to answer any questions parents may have.

“It’s also a chance to assist families as they struggle with this new normal,” Nelson said.

No matter what type of care patients are seeking, there are options available to keep them as comfortable and informed as possible.

“COVID-19 is not going to disappear in a few weeks or in a month, and as our governor has said, ‘This is a marathon and not a sprint,’ ” Nelson said.