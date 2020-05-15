Sanford International going on as planned, needs volunteers

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

May 15, 2020

The Sanford International is planning to go forward with its tournament Sept. 7-13 at Minnehaha Country Club.

The PGA Tour Champions event is starting to sell tickets and sign up volunteers.

“We continue to work closely with the PGA Tour Champions and Sanford Health in preparation to conduct the safest possible event for our community,” Josh Brewster, tournament director of the Sanford International, said in a statement. “We look forward to bringing everyone back together and putting on a first-class tournament while continuing to make a positive economic and charitable impact in Sioux Falls and the region.”

Tournament organizers will continue to monitor the situation regarding COVID-19 and make adjustments as necessary, according to the statement. The Sanford International is including several coronavirus protections and precautions throughout the week of the tournament, including the following:

Increased hand sanitizer dispensers, hand washing stations and dispersion of masks in key areas.

Additional food safety protocols, including eliminating self-serve buffets, increasing pre-packaged options and encouraging cashless transactions.

Hospitality venues will be cleaned and sanitized regularly. Seating will be reconfigured to encourage social distancing measures.

Shuttles will be sanitized after every drop-off. Additional shuttles will be provided to accommodate sanitizing fulfillment.

“We are confident that with the guidance from our team of experts at Sanford Health, the Sanford International can be held safely and responsibly,” said Dr. Michael Wilde, vice president medical officer for Sanford in Sioux Falls. “This event has done a wonderful job of bringing people together the past two years, and we are looking forward to leading the way in helping our community return to some normalcy and enjoyment.”

Tickets to the Sanford International are on sale now at sanfordinternational.com or by phone at 877-748-3376. Admission is free for kids 15 and younger with a paid adult. Proceeds from ticket purchases will continue to focus on charitable giving in Sioux Falls.

Volunteer registration for the 2020 Sanford International also is open.

Volunteer roles include caddies, manual leader boards, player transportation, corporate hospitality and standard bearers.

In the event of a tournament cancellation because of COVID-19, all volunteers will have three options to choose from when registering:

You may receive full refund of your volunteer package payment. You may roll over your volunteer package payment from the 2020 tournament to be used for the 2021 Sanford International. You may donate your volunteer package payment to the Sanford International’s charitable beneficiaries, and the tournament will donate an additional 10 percent on top your donation.

Committees are filled on a first-come, first-served basis and can be done at sanfordinternational.com. Volunteers younger than 18 have the option to be a junior volunteer.

The Sanford International presented by Cambria, a PGA Tour Champions event, features a $1.8 million purse. A five-year agreement is in place through 2022.