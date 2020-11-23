Sanford Pentagon college tournament to be held without fans

0 shares Share

Sanford Health and tournament officials with the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic have made the decision not to allow fans at the men’s and women’s tournaments scheduled for Nov. 25-30 at the Sanford Pentagon.

“The situation involving COVID-19 continues to change, and at this point the safest thing we can do for the fans is to allow them to watch the Sanford Pentagon games from home. We believe the bubble atmosphere can keep the players and coaches safe, but the situation with COVID-19 in the community requires keeping people apart,” said Dr. Jeremy Cauwels, senior vice president of clinic quality at Sanford Health.

“We realize that many people who were planning to make the trip to Sioux Falls will be disappointed, but we believe this is the right decision for all involved.”

The same participant safety measures remain in place:

All members of each team’s traveling party must have a negative COVID-19 test within two days of traveling to Sioux Falls.

Each member will be tested immediately upon arrival in Sioux Falls, 24 hours before their first competition and once more before the final day of play.

All members will enter the building using a separate entrance and will have access only to the lower level of the facility.

All members will remain in a controlled environment throughout their stay. If any member of the traveling party tests positive for COVID-19, the team will be removed from the event.

“We were very confident in the extraordinary amount of protocols we put in place to ensure everyone who stepped foot inside the Sanford Pentagon would be safe; however, the most appropriate decision at this time is to not allow fans,” said Steve Young, president of Sanford Sports. “The decision further demonstrates our commitment to the schools involved and the surrounding region that we will do everything we can to keep them safe.”

All tickets will be refunded. Contact the Sanford Pentagon box office at 605-312-7900 for information.

The Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic is a new event that includes Northern Iowa, Western Kentucky, Saint Mary’s, Memphis, South Dakota State, Utah State, West Virginia and Wichita State. All 12 games will air live on the ESPN family of networks Nov. 25-27.

The Bad Boy Mowers Women’s Crossover Classic takes place Nov. 28-30 and includes No. 1 South Carolina, South Dakota, Gonzaga and Oklahoma. All six games will air on FloSports.tv.

Several men’s teams that were announced initially have withdrawn from the tournament because of COVID-19 concerns and requirements to quarantine upon returning.