Sanford Pentagon lands big NCAA men’s basketball event

Oct. 14, 2020

Some of the biggest names in NCAA men’s basketball are coming to the Sanford Pentagon.

The field of Elite Eight programs will compete in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic Nov. 25-27.

The event was formed after the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas was canceled because of the pandemic. Most of the same teams were scheduled to play there.

The field of teams has a combined 70 appearances in the Sweet Sixteen and 20 trips to the Final Four. The teams are Creighton, Dayton, Memphis, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Utah, West Virginia and Wichita State. All 12 games will air live on the ESPN family of networks.

“Since opening in 2013, the Sanford Pentagon has earned the reputation of being a premier place to host Division I basketball games,” Jesse Smith, vice president of operations for the Sanford Sports Complex, said in a statement. “We are privileged to welcome these eight teams to Sioux Falls and will provide them a safe and memorable experience to start their season.”

Tickets will go on sale Nov. 1, with a limited amount available for each game. Masks are required for all spectators and will be available for free at the door.

Title sponsor Bad Boy Mowers is an Arkansas-based company known for its zero-turn mowers.

“This is going to be an epic three days of basketball, and we are excited to help bring some of the most prominent teams in college basketball to Sioux Falls,” said Lennie Foree, marketing director of Bad Boy Mowers. “It’s become a Thanksgiving tradition to kick the college basketball season off with a bang, and we’re so proud to be able to give fans a taste of hoops during the holiday week.”

Dr. Jeremy Cauwels, who is the senior vice president of quality at Sanford Health, is also a member of the NCAA COVID-19 medical advisory group. The committee is responsible for providing guidance to NCAA schools regarding training, practice and competition.

“We aim to provide the blueprint for safely returning to competition for college sports as we navigate COVID-19’s presence in our lives,” Cauwels said. “We want student-athletes to be able to play the sports they love, but we want them and everyone else around them to be in a safe environment.”

All members of each team’s traveling party will be tested regularly for COVID-19 once they arrive in Sioux Falls. All traveling members will remain in a controlled environment during their entire stay.

Sanford Health and the Sanford Pentagon will work closely with the schools and individual states and be ready to adjust based on guidelines and safety measures for all involved, they said in a statement.