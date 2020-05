0 shares Share

May 7. 2020

There maybe has never been a more appropriate time to mark National Nurses Week.

At Sanford Health, there are about 11,000 nurses in a wide variety of roles, including thousands who have received additional training in recent weeks in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

We sat down with chief nursing officer Meghan Goldammer to talk about how nurses are coping, what you can do to support them and what the future of the occupation might look like.