SBA approves access to disaster loan program for South Dakota

March 20, 2020
The U.S. Small Business Administration has approved Gov. Kristi Noem’s request for small businesses to access its economic injury disaster loan fund program.
“I submitted a request to the SBA for expedited approval of the disaster relief declaration and received word this afternoon that South Dakota has been approved,” Noem said. “Both my Office of Economic Development (GOED) and the Department of Tourism have been working diligently to reach out and survey companies to determine the impact of COVID-19 on our small-business community. If your business is impacted by COVID-19, please reach out to my team at GOED or Tourism. We are here to help.”
The following are additional details provided by the SBA:
Small businesses can learn more about the program and apply for financial assistance at sba.gov/disaster or call the SBA at 800-659-2955.
Small businesses with questions about this SBA loan program or other assistance provided at the state level can call 605-773-4633 to speak directly with a GOED representative.
Businesses also can stay informed on news and guidance related to COVID-19 and its impact on South Dakota by visiting the state’s dedicated coronavirus website at COVID.sd.gov.
