Scheels to add candy shop

Feb. 22, 2021

A trip to Scheels is about to get sweeter.

The store at 41st Street and Western Avenue is adding a Fuzziwig’s Candy Factory north of Ginna’s restaurant.

Colorado-based Fuzzwig’s began in 1995 and has added stores-within-a-store at several Scheels locations.

Shoppers will find more than 400 varieties of bulk candy, packaged candy and a candy counter with chocolates, caramel apples and chocolate-covered creations.

The candy shop will be taking the space of a couple of restrooms and some limited floor space.

“We’re hoping to start it in early March,” store leader Chris Kray said.

If construction stays on schedule, it would open in early summer.

The new addition is the first big change to the store since its major expansion seven years ago, which brought a Ferris wheel and other entertainment options as well as the restaurant.

Despite the pandemic, “business is still good,” Kray said. “All the outdoor activities people were doing has been great. It’s good for us, but it’s also good for people to be outside.”