SculptureWalk adjusts 2020 exhibit

April 15, 2020

SculptureWalk will be back in 2020 — just a bit different.

There will be 15 new sculptures and 45 returning pieces from 2019.

“We have evaluated a variety of contingency plans as we move forward with the process. Each of which presents a number of unique challenges,” the organization said in a statement.

“We are planning to stay within the guidance of our city, state and health experts and the realities of travel and finances for our artists from around the country.”

Because the 2019 sculptures have “been sheltering in place,” the plan is to keep them through the summer.

Nine sculptures have been sold, and there are a few other empty pedestals, which will allow for 15 new pieces. The plan is to install them by June 6.

Here’s a look at some of the new pieces:

“Our primary objectives are to respect the safety of our artists and volunteers and to maintain the highest quality program in the country for our artists, sponsors, visitors and everyone who calls Sioux Falls home,” the organization said.