SculptureWalk founder announces retirement

Dec. 9, 2020

The founder and director of SculptureWalk, Jim Clark, is retiring after 18 years of leading the largest public art exhibit of its kind.

“Jim Clark’s vision, leadership, dedication and tenacity created a world-class, one-of-a-kind, free public art program right here in Sioux Falls,” SculptureWalk board president Regan Smith said.

“Jim has made an impact locally, regionally and nationally in the art community. SculptureWalk and the Arc of Dreams are big factors in the growth of downtown Sioux Falls economically, culturally and as a tourist destination. I can’t imagine what our city or downtown would be without Jim Clark.”

The SculptureWalk board plans to hire a new director to work alongside Clark during the spring 2021 installation and then take over the role. Applications will be accepted in January, Smith said.

In starting SculptureWalk, Clark combined his business experience with his passion for public art and a love of his city, Smith said.

“Along the way, he has recruited thousands of artists and supporters to share in his vision. Today, Sioux Falls is known as the ‘City of Sculpture.’ His vision and hard work have generated significant revenue for the city, businesses and artists, while creating a one-of-a-kind visitor experience.”

He didn’t neglect the details, either, from picking up trash downtown to shoveling snow off the Arc’s lights.

As director of SculptureWalk, Clark has placed more than 836 sculptures on the streets of downtown Sioux Falls and headed the installation of the monumental Arc of Dreams. He also was instrumental in developing four satellite programs at the University of Sioux Falls, Avera Health system and the communities of Watertown and Vermilion.

“Don’t let the unassuming manner fool you. Jim Clark is relentless,” sculptor Ben Hammond said.

“He will not stop until he has filled the Midwest with three-dimensional artwork created by a diverse group of sculptors with diverse styles and subject matter. Because of his relentlessness, I have new collectors, I have had new commissions and, most importantly, friends halfway across the country. I’m not aware of any greater advocate of sculptors and their work in the country.”