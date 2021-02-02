SDSU graduate finds fit in banking technology

0 shares Share

Feb. 2, 2021

This week’s Up-and-Comer is Jae Kelsey, a business intelligence analyst at First Bank & Trust.

Name: Jae Kelsey

Age: 24

Hometown: Brookings

What brought you to Sioux Falls?

During the summer before my senior year in college, I was an intern at Missouri River Energy Services. I lived in Sioux Falls for three months and fell in love with the community. I obtained a position at First Bank & Trust upon graduation. I now work at the Sioux Falls I-229 office in the technology department.

What keeps you in Sioux Falls?

I love that I can be close to family and friends as Sioux Falls is only an hour away from Brookings. I am not a big-city type of girl; however, Sioux Falls feels like a big city to me while keeping a small community vibe. Once I moved here and got settled in for that first year, I found more things to do in Sioux Falls. I love that Sioux Falls has a wide variety of cuisine options, an amazing bike trail and park system, interesting architecture and public art in the downtown area.

What’s your favorite thing about your job?

One of my favorite things about my job is that every day brings something new. I enjoy being able to work with other departments of the bank and meeting other co-workers. I consider myself a lifetime learner, and in the position that I work in, you learn something new every day. The environment that I work in is also very supportive of people trying new things without fearing failure. This allows for growth and expansion of employee skill sets.

How did you get connected to your industry?

In one of my business management courses at SDSU, Tom Fishback spoke to our class about First Bank & Trust and some of the career opportunities. After hearing his presentation, I met with him to discuss my past work experiences and the type of work I enjoy doing, as well as future goals for my career. From there, we looked at positions that First Bank & Trust was offering at the time, and I applied for a position. I am surprise to see myself working in a technology department for a bank, but since I have been with First Bank & Trust, I have enjoyed every moment of it.

Describe First Bank & Trust in three words.

Community. Contemporary. Generous.

What is something someone might be surprised to learn about you?

This is a hard question for me because I am pretty much an open book. Here is something that might answer this question. During my education, I was usually a straight-A student when it came to classwork. However, I cannot take a standardized multiple choice test to save my life! I overthink the choices and get stuck into analysis paralysis. This has always been a source of frustration for me.

What’s your favorite way to give back to your community?

My favorite way to give back to the community is to be aware of what is going on in the community that I live in to get involved. Volunteering to help out in the community helps me connect with my community and make it a better place. Dedicating my time towards being a volunteer is a two-way street: It benefits me with expanding my network and boosting my social skills and benefits the causes I choose to help.

What’s one business you’d like to see in Sioux Falls that isn’t here now?

I am always interested in businesses that provide an experience such as the ax-throwing, escape rooms and Falls Park. I am always in support of this sort of thing.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

I see myself as an employee of First Bank & Trust in some capacity and living in Sioux Falls with my dog, Winston. I will keep getting involved in programs and activities within the Sioux Falls community and will be an active member and take on leadership opportunities. I also hope to own my first home sometime in the next few years in the Sioux Falls area.