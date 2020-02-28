SDSU Ice Cream returns to downtown

0 shares Share

Feb. 28, 2020

Fans of SDSU Ice Cream: You can find it again in downtown Sioux Falls.

The legendary ice cream was part of the product mix at Half Baked, which closed late last year.

That opened up an opportunity for Candy Cloud Factory, which decided to add the ice cream to its menu at The Cascade, the new mixed-use building on North Phillips Avenue across from Falls Park West.

“We already use ice cream in several of our cotton candy creations, and we thought it would be the perfect complement and allow us to add additional flavors,” co-owner Edward Clark said.

Candy Cloud is starting with four SDSU flavors: chocolate, vanilla, Strawberry Revel and Cookies ‘n Cream.

“We plan to add additional flavors as the summer draws closer and hope to offer a variety of the flavors that are made at SDSU,” Clark said. “We’ll be serving up ice cream in cake cones, waffle cones or in dishes.”

That’s not the only new addition for the business. It recently debuted cotton candy taco-shaped creations.

“Our magical burrito is one of the most popular items on our menu. Customers love when we cut the burrito in half, and they can see the toppings and ice cream inside the cotton candy,” Clark said. “We brainstormed how to make an even more photogenic creation.”

For the tacos, customers can choose two cotton candy flavors that are spun into a “shell” and then filled with any flavor of ice cream plus toppings such as M&Ms, Fruity Pebbles and cookie dough. They’re topped with chocolate, caramel or strawberry syrup.

“We will have a few more ice cream and cotton candy crossovers as the summer draws near,” Clark said. “We also have some fun jumbo cotton candy Easter eggs coming in April.”

Hours will expand for the summer but right now are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday and Tuesday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.