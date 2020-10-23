Second location for The Attic to replace Pourhouse

0 shares Share

Oct. 23, 2020

The Attic Bar & Grill is adding a west-side location.

The restaurant is taking over the W. 12th Pourhouse and Kitchen space on the southeast corner of 12th Street and Marion Road.

“We’re excited to be on the west side of town,” said Genna Terveer who founded The Attic on East 41st Street in 2008 with Mike Walz. “They’re excited for us,” she said of existing customers and west-side residents “who are glad we are coming over there.”

With the expansion, Terveer and Walz have added two partners: director of operations Erica Richards and culinary director Mick Mangene.

“There’s lots of years of experience there,” she said of the new partners.

Remodeling work is expected to wrap up in early November, and The Attic will open after that, Terveer said.

“We’ll be bringing in some new items along with our east-side favorites,” she said.

The Attic has an extensive menu that includes burgers, sandwiches, pasta dishes, pork and chicken entrees, flatbreads, salads and appetizers. Popular items include chislic, Indian tacos and seasonal features, Terveer said.

The west-side location will have a liquor license, but it won’t include Ass’ociates & Co., the 21-and-older side of The Attic.

Cheevers Gambling Den, the adjacent video lottery casino area, will reopen with the restaurant.

The Attic will seat about 120 customers, she said.

The layout will be similar to the Pourhouse, which closed Oct. 3. Much of the construction work is cosmetic changes, Terveer said, adding she’s excited about the installation of wood from a farmhouse that was built in the 1800s in Minnesota.

“There’s a lot of character in that wood, and we’ll be putting up a lot of it.”

An old ladder from Sid’s Liquor in downtown Sioux Falls also will be on display and put into use, she said.

To start, The Attic’s hours will be 11 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday and until 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

The restaurant has started hiring and will take applications through its Facebook page. It will employ about 30 people in full- and part-time positions, Terveer said.