Senior consultant role offers opportunity for experience executives to help other businesses grow

This job posting is sponsored by Spader Business Management.

Are you ready to put your executive experience to work helping other businesses succeed?

Do you have a passion to coach business leaders to greater performance and profitability?

Are you ready to plug in to a business model so proven it’s made this company a national leader in consulting and management training?

Then consider making your next career move into a senior consulting role with Spader Business Management, a 45-year-old firm with a time-tested approach to helping businesses become leaders in their industries.

“Put simply, we help businesses and business people become more successful,” said Jodi Woessner, Spader’s human resources manager.

“We are a small company with a big reach and a family culture. We look out for each other. And our reputation with our clients is second to none. We work really hard to live by our values and it’s very rewarding to see the trust that our clients have placed in us because of this.”

Spader’s roots are in the RV industry, where it grew as a consultant for dealers nationwide. By looking at dealers’ approaches to utilizing people, product and other expenses, founder Duane Spader and his small but talented team developed formulas to determine how businesses could better optimize.

It worked so well, the methods began to be applied to other dealer-based industries – boats, furniture, you get the idea.

Today, “Spader provides tools, resources and expertise to improve dealers’ financial performance while engaging the dealer’s employees to deliver high work satisfaction,” explained Dan Roberts, client services representative.

“Spader has the ability to diagnosis and provide the solutions to address dealer concerns. The principles we teach are made to be simple and easy for anyone with in a dealer’s organization understand.”

And because Spader does such an effective job helping other businesses optimize their people and performance, working here is like walking into a best-in-class operation.

“Spader is led by its values and mission. These are lived everyday by the decisions made as well as the interaction with our clients,” Roberts said.

“With Spader you have the ability to influence change and your ideas are heard and understood. Many times those ideas are implemented in our business model. As a Spader employee, you have a real opportunity to positively impact the clients we work with.”

And you hear all the time how your work makes a difference, he added.

“More often than not, when speaking with clients, you will hear: ‘Without Spader, I would have been out of business years ago.’ Knowing the positive impact we have on our clients makes you continue to work hard knowing you can do more. “

That’s where you could come in. Spader is hiring senior consultants based in its Sioux Falls, S.D. office. Here’s what you need to know about the opportunity:

What are some of the key duties of this role?

As a senior consultant, you’ll coach and lead businesses in the U.S. and Canada to improve individual and company productivity, profitability, and performance.

You will work with business leaders to analyze, diagnose, and resolve key operational challenges. You will help businesses reach higher, achieve bigger and be successful.

What are the most important qualities you’re looking for in your next (role)?

An ideal candidate for the Senior Consultant role would be a former senior level executive/owner who had significant P&L responsibility, including experience guiding a multi-location business with 100+ employees. Spader is looking for someone who is self-motivated, goal-focused, confident and professional in their ability to contribute thoughts, insights, and new ideas.

Other qualifications Spader is looking for in this role include:

An entrepreneurial spirit and strong leadership skills

Ability to assist clients through consulting, facilitating peer groups, and presenting our training programs

A demonstrated consistent record of excellence in management practices along with strong financial acumen

Persistence and self-motivation – someone who is undeterred by setbacks, and goal-focused

Ability to listen to and effectively challenge CEOs and senior executives

Someone who is willing and able to travel in the U.S. and Canada

As an applicant, what can I expect the hiring process to be like?

All submitted applications are reviewed by HR and the hiring manager for education, experience and background that may be a match for this position. Those selected to move forward in the hiring process would be contacted to set up a time for an initial phone interview. The next step in the process for those that move forward would be a face-to-face (or virtual) interview with the hiring manager. Again, for those that move forward in the hiring process, the candidate would then likely interview with the Spader leadership team.

And, what about the community of Sioux Falls? What’s like to live there?

We know lots of cities will claim to be great places to live, work and raise a family – but Sioux Falls really delivers. It’s relatively small city – about 250,000 in the metro area – that manages to have both a big city feel with small town values.

There are great schools, short commutes, a fabulous downtown, low unemployment and tons to do. Whether you love the outdoors, the arts or a fabulous meal, the culture and recreation options are unbelievable and growing all the time.

But don’t take our word for it. Check out Sioux Falls, check out Spader Business Management, and see for yourself. Click here for information on this and all job openings at Spader.