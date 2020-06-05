0 shares Share

Senior IT security specialist

JOB SUMMARY

The senior IT security specialist is responsible for information security policies/standards management, risk management including risk assessments, and audit coordination. The senior specialist is required to identify and respond to risks by working across all IT teams to identify risks, categorize them and follow through to ensure they are resolved. Will implement additional technology changes as required. Required to develop, implement and maintain security policies, procedures and guidelines. Required to monitor and review security practices for compliance with the Sanford and HIPAA security standards. This includes in-depth audits and risk assessments of vendors and systems. Required to evaluate and implement security-related technology. Required to monitor and track software usage to ensure compliance with software licensing agreements. Will be required to make presentations to a variety of internal and external staff, vendors and partners. Must be able to effectively manage and lead meetings. Will be required to create a variety of both technical and non-technical documents. Must be able to promote and instruct others regarding security policies and procedures. Must have the ability and desire to constantly learn new technologies and keep up to date with the latest security trends.

