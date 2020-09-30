September #ScenesFromTheRoute

0 shares Share

This paid piece is sponsored by Novak Sanitary Service.

Working with Novak Sanitary Service, we trained their crews to use their camera phones to share what they encounter as they collect trash and recycling. Here’s what they spotted in September.

Good morning from DTSF!

So it’s not the 57th Street cornstalk, but it’s still claiming its home.

Spotted zipping around the shop yard at Novak!

And some beauties spotted on the route.

Is that a … smile?

Teddy rode along to the landfill.

Love this satisfied customer’s greeting.

Two houseboats, no doubt bummed to be on dry land.

A sidewalk poem on Summit Avenue.

Fall scenery hasn’t been hard to find lately.

But that load taxed the container a bit.

Did you know we visit lots of town outside Sioux Falls?

A beautiful night for servicing the final East Bank block party of the year.

Follow along throughout the month on Instagram at @NovakSiouxFalls!