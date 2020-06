0 shares Share

June 2, 2020

The most expensive home sale for the week of May 11 was $1.5 million for a home in the Prairie Hills neighborhood in south Sioux Falls.

The 7,300-square-foot home also topped the weekly report for Dec. 31, 2018, selling for $1,472,500. The two-story walkout built in 2012 sits on 1.5 acres, and the backyard is next to a greenway. It has seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms. Other features include a four-season room, executive office, lower-level bar and exercise room.

Our weekly feature sorts through property transfer records in Minnehaha and Lincoln counties to find the 10 most expensive residential sales.

The property transfer information comes from the Minnehaha County Director of Equalization Office and the Lincoln County Register of Deeds Office. Addresses are in Sioux Falls unless noted.

Here’s a look at the top 10 home sales for the week of May 11:

10. 8009 S. Brande Acres Circle, $441,000

9. 1809 W. Gray Gables Circle, $545,000

8. 2700 W. Big Oak Circle, $552,500

7. 4300 S. Sawtooth Trail, $555,500

6. 26266 463rd Ave., Hartford; $590,000

5. 2108 S. Main Ave., $605,000

4. 7900 S. Brande Park Circle, $615,000

3. 25709 479th Ave., Brandon; $620,000 (no photo)

2. 48092 Red Rock Drive, Brandon; $635,000

1. 6900 S. Hendon Circle, $1,500,000