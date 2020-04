0 shares Share

April 30, 2020

Support local makers, check off your Mother’s Day shopping, and treat yourself to something new at Friday’s 605 Made Virtual Market.

Just visit facebook.com/605made at noon when we’ll be live at Knotty Gnome Variety & Salvage with owner Stacy Wengler, who will help sell work from lots of area makers.

You’ll find outdoor games, bath items, jewelry, home decor, greeting cards, yard decor and more. Here’s a preview:

Plus, tune in for some surprises – including a giveaway for the first shoppers, a way to give back and a chance to snag one of Knotty Gnome’s new handmade masks.

605 Made is sponsored by The First National Bank in Sioux Falls and the South Dakota Retailers Association.