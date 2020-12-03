Shop locally made – virtually – with three upcoming markets

0 shares Share

Dec. 3, 2020

Shop one-of-a-kind, locally made merchandise from your home or office each Friday for the next three weeks at the 605 Made Virtual Holiday Market.

The holiday event typically is one day and held in a parking garage in downtown Sioux Falls.

This year, it has been adjusted for live, virtual shopping over three weeks. Follow 605 Made on Facebook to watch the live sales, and sign up for the Facebook event to make sure you’re reminded.

605 Made is sponsored by The First National Bank in Sioux Falls and co-organized by Knotty Gnome Variety & Salvage and SiouxFalls.Business.

The sales will begin at noon Dec. 4, 11 and 18. Each maker featured will have multiple items for sale. Merchandise will be available for pickup during normal business hours at Knotty Gnome Variety & Salvage in Hartford. Call the store when you arrive for curbside service.

Here’s a look at the makers who will be featured Dec. 4:

Blesscents Candle Co.: Holiday candles.

Holiday candles. Char’s Kitchen: Gift plates.

Gift plates. Happy Camper: Jewelry.

Jewelry. Kari’s Kreations: Jewelry and ornaments.

Jewelry and ornaments. Knotty Gnome Variety & Salvage: Home and holiday decor.

Home and holiday decor. Le Cards: Handmade cards.

Handmade cards. Little Shire Farm: Local beeswax and honey products.

Local beeswax and honey products. Tannenbaum Tree Farm: Live pine decor.

The sale will use the platform CommentSold, which easily allows buyers to lock in their items and pay online. Shoppers will need to register first. Go to knottygnome605.commentsold.com and sign up through your Facebook account. Be sure to confirm your account before you begin shopping.