Shopko Optical moves forward with east-side location

May 6, 2020

After abandoning plans last May to open an east-side location, Shopko Optical is moving forward with the storefront as originally planned.

The second location in Sioux Falls will be in a retail center at 3330 E. 10th St. that includes Starbucks and Oh My Cupcakes, which both opened just over a year ago.

Shopko Optical had announced plans in early 2019 to open at the site, but the site was abandoned amidst the bankruptcy of the Shopko parent company.

Monarch Capital purchased Shopko’s optical lab business in mid-2019, with plans to add several new stores over the next few years under the name Shopko Optical.

“Once the dust had settled, we began discussions of reigniting this deal late last year,” said Ryan Tysdal of Van Buskirk Cos., who brokered the deal.

Tysdal began putting the deal back together last October while in Chicago for the ICSC Dealmaking Sessions, hosted by the International Council of Shopping Centers.

“Being face-to-face with them in Chicago made all the difference,” he said.

Much of Shopko Optical’s build-out in the 2,815-square foot space was completed last year. Remaining construction is expected to be finished this spring. An opening date has not been set.

Shopko Optical has been limiting its locations to medically necessary or urgent needs and critical pickups and repairs during the pandemic.

The west-side Shopko Optical at 2812 W. 41st St. is temporarily closed.