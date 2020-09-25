Showplace announces new CEO as Paul Sova plans to retire

0 shares Share

Sept. 25, 2020

Founding partner and CEO of Showplace Cabinetry Paul Sova is retiring after a 42-year career in the kitchen and bath industry.

The retirement takes effect at the end of the year, when company president Bill Allen will add CEO duties to his role.

Along with a small group of friends and business partners, Sova co-founded Showplace Wood Products in 1999. At the company’s inception, Sova served as its director of manufacturing; he later transitioned to vice president, president and CEO. Sova also served multiple terms on the board of directors of the Kitchen Cabinet Manufacturers Association and as president of the national trade group.

Under Sova’s leadership, Showplace has grown to achieve nearly $90 million in annual sales while building about 45 kitchens each day. The company has 587 employee-owners with manufacturing plants in Harrisburg and Beresford.

“It has been an honor and privilege to lead Showplace through times of tremendous growth, as well as challenging economic times that tested our team’s resolve,” Sova said in a statement.

“To have had a role in taking Showplace from startup to becoming a recognized national player in the cabinet industry has been very humbling and gratifying. I am extremely proud of the Showplace team and what we have accomplished together. With the next group of leaders in place, the future is bright, and I look forward to a smooth transition.”

Sova’s retirement completes a “well-planned leadership transition,” the company said, with Allen taking on his role at the end of the year.

“Paul has been a great mentor and role model for me and the entire leadership team at Showplace,” Allen said. “He has cultivated an amazing, inclusive culture for the company’s employee-owners while strengthening its financial stability and commitment to excellence.”

Sova will continue to be active as a member of the Showplace Cabinetry board of directors.