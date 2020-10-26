Silverstar holds second annual Haunted Car Wash for good cause

0 shares Share

Oct. 26, 2020

It’s fun, safe and just scary enough: Make sure and get to Silverstar Car Wash this week for the annual Haunted Car Wash.

Silverstar Car Wash and the Silverstar Community Foundation are helping Sioux Falls celebrate Halloween again this year today through Friday with the popular family event for a good cause.

The car wash at 57th Street and Marion Road has been transformed into a Halloween-themed wash experience.

“We had such an overwhelmingly positive response to our Haunted Car Wash event last year that we knew we had to do it again this year,” said regional manager Andrea Vetos.

Silverstar has taken many of the elements from last year’s event but is bringing in new items to make the attraction bigger and better this year.

“We’re expanding the dates, so the event will run Monday through Friday. We will have characters in costume throughout the property and the car wash tunnel popping out, and lights and fog. One new thing we’re adding in this year is a synchronized light show outside while you’re waiting to enter the tunnel,” site manager Will Bell said.

A portion of the proceeds from the admission to the Haunted Car Wash will benefit Feeding South Dakota.

“We were able to raise over $3,000 for Feeding South Dakota through this event last year, and we’re excited to be able to raise funds for them again. They have been so important to our community during the past few months, and we’re glad to be able to give back,” Vetos said.