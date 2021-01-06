Simply Perfect to expand into new space

0 shares Share

Jan. 6, 2021

The neighboring space became available — and Simply Perfect snapped it up.

The home design, decor, apparel and gift retailer is expanding into the former Rug & Relic storefront at 8th & Railroad Center.

“We couldn’t pass on it,” owner Penny Klinedinst said. “It’s just time.”

Klinedinst opened Simply Perfect in 2006 and four years later moved it to the boardwalk side of 8th & Railroad Center, 401 E. Eighth St. She later leased the adjacent space for her clothing side of the business, Threads.

When Rug & Relic closed its retail side last year to focus on wholesale and online sales, Klinedinst saw an opportunity to create a work area for the interior design side of her business.

“Our design studio is claustrophobic. We can’t spread out, and it’s just not a workspace,” she said. “And we have wallpaper books and tile samples and carpet samples and designs and blueprints and nowhere to go. And people don’t even understand we do that.”

The new space will allow the public to see inside the space as designers work on projects.

“And we’ll have the time and space to breathe a little,” Klinedinst said.

The former Rug & Relic

The extra room also will allow the business to stock more inventory such as favorite wallpaper and hard-surface materials instead of having to constantly go out to dealers around town.

The pandemic has brought more interest from people in redesigning their homes but challenges as far as securing the fabric from overseas needed for upholstery, Klinedinst said.

“And it’s been really hard not to go to markets because I’m a hands-on person. Even if they’re open, so many of the ones we need are still not supplying what we need … but that’s going to change.”

By the time the new addition is ready in March, she hopes the supply chain will be in better shape too.

The pandemic has been kinder to her other 8th & Railroad business, Plum’s Cooking Co., which is “rocking it,” she said. “What people are finding is just the joy of cooking. It’s just awesome, and it’s just a delight to hear people talk about it.”

Between her two businesses, she employs 28 people most of the year and several more during the holiday season, so the decision to expand now wasn’t taken lightly, she said.

“Most people would not have done it, but I do believe in the long run this is a smart move,” Klinedinst said.

“We’re so glad 2020 is over, and we just can’t wait to have a new, fresh start because people are very weary. And I think there’s so much awesome going on at 8th & Railroad; it gives us a lot to look forward to. We’re right where we belong.”