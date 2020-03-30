Single-level living on Prairie Green Golf Course includes every luxury

March 30, 2020

This paid Executive Home is sponsored by Kathy O. Allen of Re/Max Professionals Inc.

Inspired by the design of Frank Lloyd Wright and sited on nearly one acre, this glamorous ranch-style home borders Prairie Green Golf Course.

Located at 6300 S. Pinehurst Court, this five-bedroom, six-bath home offers more than 7,600 spacious square feet.

“It’s a dream home,” listing agent Kathy Allen said. “It offers an entire lifestyle in an ideal location, set off by incredibly high-quality design and construction.”

The impressive entrance to the home leads to a massive, floor-to-ceiling wood-burning fireplace.

“The entire home is designed to focus on the views from the wall of windows,” Allen said. “The minimalist decor and the handsome design are directly inspired by the master Frank Lloyd Wright.”

Maple hardwood floors gleam in the gourmet kitchen, offering a six-burner gas stove and a breakfast room that overlooks the pool and golf course.

The kitchen opens to a den that quickly will become your favorite place to work or read.

“This home exudes a feeling of comfort,” Allen said.

The luxurious master bedroom is a large suite with a master bathroom plus his-and-her walk-in closets.

The lower-level walkout is designed with gaming, working out and entertaining in mind.

And then there’s this showstopper: a backyard that everyone in the family won’t want to leave.

“Golfers and all outdoor lovers will absolutely love this,” Allen said. “Relax in the pool or the patio as you watch golf from the privacy of your sanctuary.”

And the garage will literally make grown men cry – it is so spacious!

“There is room for up to six large cars or up to eight smaller cars,” Allen said.

Inside and out, this is an impeccable piece of real estate, she added.

“The fine architectural amenities and craftsmanship will excite even the more discerning buyer,” Allen said. “Inside, it feels like a glamorous fortress.”

This Executive Home is listed at $1,650,000. Shown by appointment. Please contact Kathy O. Allen at 605-728-5105 or kathyoline@sio.midco.net.