Single-level living with a four-stall garage will wow you

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Nov. 5, 2020

This paid Executive Home is sponsored by Kathy O. Allen of Re/Max Professionals Inc.

You’ll feel like you’re walking into a brand-new home when you discover this impressive ranch walkout sited on a private road in south Sioux Falls.

Built in 2007, this masterpiece of design by Rich Pietz Construction shines thanks to the incredible care it has been given.

“It truly feels like a brand-new home,” said listing agent Kathy Allen. “The care and the love the sellers have given this home will impress you, and the location is where so many want to live in south Sioux Falls.”

Located at 5900 S. Lazy Ridge Place, the four-bedroom, four-bath home offers more than 4,500 square feet.

“If you love the idea of single-level luxury living, this absolutely is the home for you,” Allen said.

“It offers perfect functionality for households of so many sizes, plus plenty of space for executive or family entertaining.”

A spacious, open kitchen includes a dine-in area and features abundant custom cabinetry, beautiful appliances, counter seating and a walk-in pantry.

“It looks out onto a cozy living room with a stunning floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace,” Allen said. “And you’re surrounded by windows everywhere you look, so the home is filled with light and gorgeous views.”

A formal dining room is accented by hardwood floors.

“And the three-season porch will quickly become your favorite escape,” Allen added.

You’ll find beautiful craftsmanship throughout, with a stunning library that easily serves as an executive home office.

And the main-floor master suite is exceptional, with a double vanity, soaking tub, walk-in shower and walk-in closet.

The lower level is just as impressive as the main, with an additional three bedrooms and second comfortable living space.

“The windows are so large and the ceiling heights so generous, this absolutely feels like a second main level,” Allen said.

“There’s a wet bar perfect for socializing, and there’s even a workshop where you can escape and work on projects anytime your heart desires.”

The home sits on a beautiful, private, half-acre lot surrounded by green space.

“It has been so well maintained,” Allen said. “This entire property sparkles from top to bottom.”

This Executive Home is listed at $850,000. Shown by appointment. Please contact Kathy O. Allen at 605-728-5105 or kathyoline@sio.midco.net.