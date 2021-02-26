Sioux Empire Home Show opens with new layout, kids area

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Feb. 26, 2021

The area’s longest-running home show has new reasons to stop by this weekend.

The Sioux Empire Home Show runs today through Sunday at the Sioux Falls Arena and Convention Center.

“It’s a totally brand-new layout,” said Adam Balding, co-owner of Budget Blinds and chair of this year’s home show.

“So there’s a lot of excitement. The layout is cool, and the enthusiasm is fun.”

The new look is evident right from the main entrance, where an exhibit is constructed to look like a house with various rooms.

“It ended up really, really cool,” Balding said.

Even cooler: Two feature areas are offering free beer, spirit and seltzer samples for those with proof of age.

“It’s awesome, and it’s small amounts,” Balding said. “It used to be you’d grab your friends and neighbors and come, and that’s what we’re trying to bring it back to – it’s Friday night, let’s go to the home show and then go out to eat.”

This year’s show drew more than 200 home-related vendors.

“In the early planning stages, we were kind of nervous about what would happen, but everybody is here and smiling,” Balding said.

That could be with good reason. Home-related businesses have seen a spike in sales thanks to the pandemic.

“It’s been crazy. Insanely busy,” said Balding, whose business, Budget Blinds, is moving to a new location at Dawley Farm Village this summer.

“They’re looking at their house and saying what can we do, and they’re not going on vacation like they used to and have more disposable income, so they’re working on the house instead of doing trips.”

They’re also adding extras, and vendors at the show reflect that.

One company new this year came from Florida to sell retro video games designed for basements or man caves.

There’s also a new section for kids on Saturday and Sunday where they can build wooden toolboxes, drive excavator simulators and learn how to use homebuilding-related tools.

Typical home show events have drawn from 10,000 to 12,000 attendees, Balding said.

This year’s event is following the city’s COVID-19 protocols and requirements. Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. today and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

“It’s going to be beautiful, and there’s still enough snow, so people won’t be in the yard,” Balding said. “Hopefully, they want to get out.”

Tickets can be purchased during show hours at the the Arena box office. Regular admission tickets are $7 for adults, and kids 12 and younger get in free. Those 65 and older can attend for $6 today only. A $10 three-day wristband can be purchased during show hours.

A $1 off regular admission coupon can be printed from the event website at hbasiouxempire.com