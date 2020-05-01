Sioux Falls building activity lags behind past two years

0 shares Share

May 1, 2020

Commercial construction in Sioux Falls is about half of what it was through the first four months of 2019, causing a big drop in city’s overall building numbers.

Residential work, however, is up.

Through April, permits totaled $158.7 million, compared with $207.1 million for the same time last year and nearly $225 million two years ago.

New commercial permits totaled $44.7 million, down from $91.6 million a year ago and $108.9 million two years ago. Commercial additions and remodeling projects dropped to $39.1 million, compared with $53.9 million last year.

New residential construction is up considerably at $59.7 million compared with $44.9 million last year and $58.9 million two years ago. That reflects 195 single-family houses, which is 59 more than the same time last year. Permits have been issued for 98 new apartment units, compared with 287 last year.

April did bring several large new projects, dominated by apartments and public sector work. Some of the largest were: