0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Oct. 1, 2020 Three-quarters of the way through the year, Sioux Falls building permit value is down nearly 12 percent.

The total through September was $477.2 million, compared with $541.5 million for the same time in 2019.

The biggest change is in commercial activity. New commercial projects totaled $161.4 million in permits through September compared with $205.4 million last year. Commercial additions and remodeling projects are at $81.5 million compared with $120.2 million.

Residential construction is ahead of last year. New residential permits totaled $184.7 million compared with $166 million for the same time last year. That represents 557 new single family houses compared with 487 for the same time last year.

Residential additions and remodeling projects totaled $49.7 million, on par with last year’s $49.9 million.

Apartment construction is ahead of last year, totaling $69.1 million in permits compared with $41.2 million and reflecting 694 units compared with 417 units.