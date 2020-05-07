Sioux Falls businesses can move forward with adding patrons

0 shares Share

May 7, 2020

The Sioux Falls City Council has approved new measures that will allow businesses to add more customers.

The 7-1 vote takes effect May 8 and allows fitness centers, theaters and entertainment venues to expand occupancy to 10 patrons or 50 percent of posted occupancy, whichever is greater.

Licensed bars, breweries, wineries, clubs and restaurants will be able to open at their regular capacity but must separate all parties by 6 feet or serve a maximum of 10 patrons at once, whichever is greater.

If a restaurant can usually serve 100 people, it can adjust the setup of the seating area to have seating areas in 6-foot chunks. Parties should be limited to six adults or fewer and can include minors.

Here’s a link to the Board of Health guidelines.

Those found not complying face a maximum penalty of a $500 fine and 30 days in jail.

“Based on the best available data, this ordinance is the right step for Sioux Falls’ public health and economy at this time,” Mayor Paul TenHaken said in a statement.

“Now is certainly not the time to declare victory over COVID-19 or completely turn off the faucet on our mitigation efforts. We are, however, at a point based on updated projections by the city, Avera and Sanford Health where we can ease some of the mitigation efforts. By expanding businesses’ on-site capacity, we can protect public health and continue to help local businesses.”

The new “no mingling” ordinance applies to all businesses in the city limits. All businesses are expected to maintain social distancing between parties and should implement or continue to implement procedures to ensure compliance with federal and state health guidance to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the city said.

The ordinance also repeals the “no lingering” ordinance previously in place, which limited capacity to 10 patrons at one time in licensed food service entities, recreational facilities, athletic facilities, health clubs and entertainment venues.

In April, the city launched its SOAR, or Supporting Operations and Resiliency, team to work with business and nonprofit leaders on their compliance with city ordinances, state directives and application of best practices recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as innovative approaches to protect the health and safety of employees, clients and customers.