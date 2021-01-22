Sioux Falls energy company acquires Nebraska provider

0 shares Share

Jan. 22, 2021

Sioux Falls-based Coaxis Energy Co. has added a business based in Nebraska.

Coaxis provides liquefied natural gas and compressed natural gas sales and service to the transportation, commercial utility and industrial end-user market segments.

It has acquired the assets and interests of KALM Energy, a provider in the same industries based in Lincoln. KALM Energy has been awarded incentives on projects through the Colorado Energy Office, Nebraska Environmental Trust and Colorado Regional Air Quality Committee. In addition to the liquified natural gas, or LNG, assets, Coaxis brought on Mike Hoelscher, former KALM Energy partner, to help run the operations. Hoelscher has nearly two decades of experience in the industry.

“This acquisition will help us enhance energy supply and natural gas capacity through the utilization of liquefied natural gas in underserved areas with supply constraints and especially where necessary in rural areas of America,” Coaxis president Scott Stern said in a statement.

“We welcome Mike Hoelscher and his years of experience to our team. … We look forward to continuing to provide great service to all current and future customers.”

With this purchase, Coaxis Energy has increased its equipment and personnel portfolio that enables the company to serve larger markets and increase its geographic footprint, Stern said. The company now has the fleet of equipment and personnel to supply LNG and services from the Canadian border to Arkansas and Oklahoma.