Sioux Falls health systems rolling out faster testing

April 3, 2020

Testing for COVID-19 is about to get a lot faster for some patients in Sioux Falls.

Sanford Health has started using a test with results available in 90 minutes. The rapid tests will be used for the highest priority patients, including those who are hospitalized, health care workers and elderly adults living in long-term care facilities, Sanford said in a statement.

The rapid tests are available in Sioux Falls and Fargo. The addition of rapid tests will increase Sanford’s testing abilities by 1,500 tests per week.

Avera will have its rapid COVID-19 testing for priority patients available beginning next week in Sioux Falls. The expected turnaround time for its test is approximately 45 minutes.

Patients’ physicians will determine if they are eligible for the rapid testing. That may include patients most at risk such as those who are in critical condition, have a suppressed immune system or oncology and dialysis patients.

In addition, inpatients at Avera McKennan may be tested to help preserve personal protective equipment along with patients who are being discharged. This will also expand Avera’s current testing capabilities.

Sanford is hoping to add the 45-minute tests in Bemidji, Minn., and Bismarck, N.D.

Patients are reminded to call their health care providers first instead of going direcltly to a clinic or hospital. Providers will decide if testing is needed and in some cases schedule a virtual visit.