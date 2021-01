0 shares Share

Jan. 7, 2021

The Sioux Falls Macy’s store has dodged another rounds of closures.

The national retailer announced three dozen locations are scheduled to close this year, but The Empire Mall store is not among them.

It’s part of a plan to close 125 department stores by 2023.

There are more than 500 Macy’s stores nationwide.

The Sioux Falls store is the only one in South Dakota.

The Sioux Falls Bed Bath & Beyond store also was not part of a list of announced closures. That national retailer is planning to close 43 locations by the end of February.