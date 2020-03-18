Sioux Falls named among most recession-proof cities

- Retail
March 18, 2020
If the financial turmoil caused by the COVID-19 pandemic leads the country into a recession, this study finds Sioux Falls is better positioned than most places.
An analysis by personal finance company SmartAsset examined 264 U.S. cities to determine which places are the most recession-resistant by comparing three main factors: employment, housing and social assistance.
Sioux Falls ranked as the No. 10 most recession-resistant city.
For the ranking, the site used data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2018, 2010 and 2007 1-year American Community Surveys, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and The Pew Charitable Trusts’ Fiscal 50: State Trends and Analysis report.
