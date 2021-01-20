Sioux Falls native chosen to hold flag at inauguration

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Jan. 20, 2021

Sioux Falls business owners Lisa and Darren Blair won’t be looking at the 46th president when they watch the inauguration Wednesday morning. They’ll be looking for their son, Ty.

Lance Cpl. Ty Blair, 21, was selected to hold the Washington state flag alongside military members holding other state flags. He was chosen from the Marine Corps’ Silent Drill 24-man rifle platoon, a select group of Marines well-known for its disciplined performances, including at the Super Bowl and in other countries.

“I’m just so proud of him because I know there’s very few selected,” Lisa Blair said.

She’s also proud to say he’ll be joining the family business building high-end twin homes with Blair Masonry Homes when his four-year Marine commitment is up.

Blair is holding the Washington state flag during the ceremony Wednesday, but he has no connection to the state itself, his mother said. He has been stationed in Washington, D.C., for about a year now after joining the Marines in 2018. His next stop is Yuma, Ariz., where he’ll train for rifle drills with the platoon.

It was no surprise to Lisa Blair that her son wanted to join the military. She said he’d long showed interest in the service, and as a kid, he’d dressed up as a soldier for Halloween. His other passion? Building.

“He has always wanted to kind of follow in his dad’s footsteps,” she said.

As of 8 a.m. Wednesday, this mom was already tuned to her TV trying to spot Blair. Based on practice, Blair told her that at one point President-elect Joe Biden should walk right past him and the flags representing the other 49 states held by other military personnel.

For those watching at home, Blair should be easy to spot. He’ll be holding the only green flag among all 50 states.