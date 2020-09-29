Sioux Falls native comes home for first job in marketing

0 shares Share

Sept. 29, 2020

This week’s Up-and-Comer is Jimmy Burma III, a marketing representative at High Plains Technology.

Name: Jimmy Burma III

Age: 22

Hometown: Sioux Falls

What brought you to Sioux Falls?

I was born and raised in Sioux Falls. Growing up, I loved Sioux Falls and knew it was a place I could always call home. I was contemplating leaving the area for a few years and eventually return, but all that changed when COVID-19 arrived in March. I moved back to Sioux Falls, finished my undergraduate degree from the University of South Dakota and began looking for employment.

What keeps you in Sioux Falls?

Sioux Falls has always been home for me. Even though the city has seen tremendous growth since I was born, I still get a sense of that “small town” feel. Sioux Falls is a great place for a young professional like myself to cement my place in the community and start a life and family. I began my position at High Plains Technology in May in marketing and sales. The company’s employees, their dedication to the businesses they serve and this vibrant city keep me in the area.

What’s your favorite thing about your job?

Every day is different. New people and challenges come along almost every day. I have always been a people person, so being able to talk to individuals and businesses and assist them in tackling their technology needs is exciting to me.

How did you get connected to your industry?

I somewhat “stumbled” upon this opportunity at High Plains Technology. As I was heading into my final semester of college, I was unsure of what direction I wanted to go with my career. Some of the businesses that I was interviewing with had to put those positions on hold due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Through a personal connection, I was introduced to the partners of High Plains: Brad, Loren, Mike and Matt. During the interview process, it became very evident that these were the type of individuals and a company that I wanted to work for. I never thought of working in the technology industry, but it has been a blast! Sometimes the best things happen when you are least expecting them.

Describe High Plains Technology in three words.

Authentic. Adaptive. Consistent.

What is something someone might be surprised to learn about you?

I love hot yoga! Waking up early in the morning and sweating everything out is relaxing and enjoyable. After I am done, I am ready to go into work and attack the day.

What’s your favorite way to give back to your community?

I was fortunate to grow up in a household that values giving back to the community. From a young age, my parents and the Catholic school system encouraged volunteerism. I was philanthropy chair of my fraternity at USD as well. There are so many wonderful organizations in our community that provide services to those in need. Now that I am back in Sioux Falls, I want to start joining organizations that support charities.

What’s one business you’d like to see in Sioux Falls that isn’t here now?

An NFL or NBA team. I would buy season tickets in a heartbeat.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

In five years, I see myself more involved in community organizations by not just volunteering but by serving on committees and boards. I also want to have purchased my first home within the next few years.