Sioux Falls native returns home to help build firm’s office

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

March 31, 2020

This week’s Up-and-Comer is Leap Chear, a partner at EAPC Architects Engineers.

Name: Leap Chear

Age: 45

Hometown: Sioux Falls

What brought you to Sioux Falls?

Having been a longtime resident of Fargo, N.D., a sister city to Sioux Falls, I moved my family to Sioux Falls for a career advancement with EAPC Architects Engineers. I had the opportunity to help grow and expand the geographic footprint of a large, multidisciplinary architecture and engineering firm in the Sioux Falls market.

What keeps you in Sioux Falls?

Sioux Falls has a lot of “living” to offer along with a sustaining, vibrant economy. From abundant Parks and Rec activities to social and cultural engagement throughout the year, Sioux Falls is a place to “live, work and play.”

What’s your favorite thing about your job?

I enjoy helping our staff grow to achieve their personal and professional goals. Along the way, I have the privilege to engage in the daily activities of our office and “add value” to each staff. When staff enjoy what they do, it makes my job fulfilling. I am one of nine partners at EAPC, but what I am most passionate about in my job title is clearing obstacles so staff can do their job effectively.

How did you get connected to your industry?

I have always had that innate interest to understand how things are put together. I recall, as a kid, taking apart transistor radios, wall telephones and bicycles and then putting them back together. In middle school, art came easy, and in high school, drafting piqued my interest. This is where my teacher, Mr. Torgerson, encouraged me to go further. I received a scholarship to attend the architecture program at North Dakota State University. Today, in my architectural practice, I have the opportunity to create by blending aesthetics with functionality.

Describe EAPC in three words.

Regional multidiscipline services.

What’s your favorite way to give back to your community?

“Giving back” are two words that is near and dear to my heart because many people have invested their time, talent and treasures in me early in my life. These investors taught me how important it is to put people first. I have never forgotten this and endeavor to invest in people whenever and wherever possible. I have found fulfillment through many different avenues in the community I live in but have thoroughly enjoyed coaching youth baseball and Cub Scout/Boy Scout leadership. I look forward to the next chapter of giving back with one-on-one mentorship through LSS.

What’s one business you’d like to see in Sioux Falls that isn’t here now?

Trader Joe’s.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

Professionally, I hope to continue building on the successes of the past five years since opening EAPC’s branch office in Sioux Falls. Personally, my wife and I will enjoy becoming empty nesters, guiding our adult children as they transition from college into the professional working world. With more time and money — so they say — we plan to spend some of our time in the mission field. God willing.