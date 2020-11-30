Sioux Falls: Positive COVID-19 trend continues; Thanksgiving effect unknown

0 shares Share

Nov. 30, 2020

It likely will be up to two weeks before the effect of Thanksgiving gatherings might be seen in the form of COVID-19 cases, but for now the trend is encouraging.

The past three weeks show a “continued positive trending in the number of new daily cases, and that also has corresponded somewhat to the hospitalization number that has been slowly decreasing,” Mayor Paul TenHaken said.

Cases are leveling off for the first time in several months, health system leaders agreed.

“But they’re leveling off at a very high level still … and that is a direct result of the public really taking it to heart and upping their game,” said Dr. Dave Basel, vice president of clinical quality for Avera Medical Group.

People are masking more, isolating and getting tested if they show symptoms, he said.

“We have to sustain now. We can’t take our foot off the gas, or things will start right back increasing again.”

Non-COVID patients also continue to represent a significant number of people needing hospital care, said Dr. Mike Wilde, chief medical officer at Sanford USD Medical Center.

“We continue to see a remarkable number of patients throughout our health system,” he said. While there was and continues to be fatigue with managing through the pandemic, “I have seen a wonderful energy around taking care of yourselves … and thank you for that.”

It will take some time before those exposed during Thanksgiving gatherings show symptoms of COVID-19 and ultimately could need hospital care — potentially up to two weeks.

“I think they’re going to increase a little bit and hopefully not too much,” Basel said. “We tried to get that word out a lot … so we hope to not see too big of an increase, but we will be closely monitoring it.”

There are multiple models around Thanksgiving that show declines, and another model shows a slight increase with an eventual decline, Wilde added.

“Our census is still very busy, and that includes in the intensive care unit … but still working within our surge process and handling folks that come our way.”

Even with improved treatments and vaccines moving forward, more months of mitigation will need to be practiced, TenHaken said.

“That script has not changed at all. Wear these masks in public, that’s distancing, that’s avoid social gatherings, small social gatherings where you let your guard down.”