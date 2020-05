0 shares Share

May 20, 2020

While online searches for U.S. destinations took a big drop this spring amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Sioux Falls emerged among the most resilient.

RentCafe, a nationwide apartment listing service, analyzed Google traffic to see where people were doing travel-related searches in March and April.

While the overall level of destination-related searches dropped 64 percent, Sioux Falls ranked No. 11 for cities with the smallest drop.

Searches for Sioux Falls fell 45 percent. Rapid City also made the top 20, with a 48 percent drop.

To see the full report, click here.