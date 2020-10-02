Sioux Falls ranks among most recovered cities for employment

0 shares Share

Oct. 2, 2020

Sioux Falls’ unemployment has shown one of the strongest recoveries in the nation, according to a report out this week.

The analysis by WalletHub ranked Sioux Falls No. 6 nationwide, with a 4.5 percent unemployment rate in August. The national rate at 8.4 percent is 43 percent lower than a peak of 14.7 percent during the height of the pandemic.

WalletHub studied 180 cities based on the change in unemployment year-over-year, the change from January 2020 and the city’s overall unemployment rate.

Nampa, Idaho, ranked first.

To review the complete report, click here.

South Dakota reported a drop in new weekly claims during the most recent reporting period, Sept. 20-26. The Department of Labor and Regulation said 233 initial jobless claims were filed, down from 318 the previous week. The number of continued claims for the most recent period, which ended Sept. 19, was 5,987, down from 6,950 the previous week.