0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

The Sioux Falls Sky Zone is the first location in the nation to receive a new attraction for kids.

The Little Ninja obstacle course will be installed this week.

It’s geared toward kids 12 and younger and offers a two-story warrior-style system with eight obstacles.

“We’re going to be the first Sky Zone in the country to have it out of 240, so that’s pretty cool,” franchisee Rey Gonzales said. “After a long and dreary 2020, we’re excited about bringing this to our Sioux Empire customers.”

Gonzales took over the local franchise at 5129 S. Solberg Ave. in early 2020 and has navigated through the pandemic with new safety precautions, including a disinfecting fog that’s sprayed daily around the park.

He has a three-year plan for adding attractions. An inflatable Sky Tower was installed last year.

Little Ninja is scheduled to be ready for guests in about a week.