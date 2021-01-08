Sioux Falls Skyforce won’t play this season

0 shares Share

Jan. 8, 2021

The Sioux Falls Skyforce won’t be playing this season after the NBA G League moved all games to a single location near Orlando.

The Skyforce are the G-League affiliate of the Miami Heat.

“After our run to the NBA Finals and with the quick turnaround to the 2020-21 season, we made the decision to not participate in the upcoming G League single-site restart,” said Andy Elisburg, Heat senior vice president of basketball operations and general manager.

“We are very proud of the Sioux Falls Skyforce and our history in the G League and plan to resume play in Sioux Falls as soon as we are able to return,” he said in a statement.

The NBA G League will start the 2020-21 season with 17 teams in February.

“We are looking forward to playing Skyforce basketball back here in Sioux Falls as soon as possible,” said Skyforce owner and president Mike Heineman, “In the meantime, we will continue to support local basketball and youth in Sioux Falls and the greater South Dakota community as we prepare to return to have Skyforce basketball in the Pentagon.”