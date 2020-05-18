Sioux Falls will not open public pools this summer

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Citing the continued presence of COVID-19, the high operating cost and strict CDC requirements, the city of Sioux Falls will not be opening its swimming pools this summer.

“That is not a decision we have taken lightly at all,” Mayor Paul TenHaken said, calling it a “gut-wrenching decision.”

TenHaken said he talked to other surrounding communities, which will make their own decisions. The city of Brandon also will be keeping its community pool closed.

“I think you’ll see some of our other MSA communities making that same decision,” he said.

The decision applies to all city-owned pools, including the Midco Aquatics center, which will remain closed until it is deemed safe to reopen, the city said.

The hope is to make the Great Plains Zoo, Washington Pavilion and potentially other places free to qualifying families from June through August, he said. That will require city council approval.

Sioux Falls residents who present documents such as a SNAP benefits card, a school lunch letter, or a Medicaid card in addition to proof of address will qualify.

“I’m really proud of some of the programming and some of the options and ideas that our team has put together,” TenHaken said.

“I understand how important family time is and outdoor activities are in the summer, but this year summer 2020 is going to have to be a little bit different.”

At the city’s pools, there are slides and other interactive play features — “lots of things for people to touch and grab,” parks and recreation Don Kearney said.

After evaluation, “we were going to have to add a significant amount of resources to be able to open,” he said in addition to lifeguards and typical seasonal staff.

The parks department plans to add playground programs and expand community center hours, he said. The library also will add more programs for kids knowing the pools will be closed.

Kearney encouraged “old school” ways to cool off including sprinklers, lakes when available and backyard wading pools.

The library system has reworked programming for online formats and will be bringing its bookmobile into neighborhoods for pop-up libraries, director Jodi Fick said.

“We also are collaborating with the fire department to do more hydrant parties. For families who typically would come to the libraries in the summer we have the opportunity for you to get library materials by placing your requests online.”

The Washington Pavilion plans to open its visual arts and science centers June 1. The hope also is to make that admission available to more families who are income-qualified.

The zoo and the Pavilion both will limit the number of patrons who can visit at once.

The Sioux Falls City Council will start to consider the free admission proposal for families who would have qualified for free pool passes at its first meeting in June.

The city is working with area sports associations to determine how to safely move forward with summer sports leagues. A decision on organized leagues will be made on May 29.

Picnic shelters, public restrooms and outdoor wedding venues will begin to reopen to the public in the next two weeks. Drinking fountains will remain closed. Park users are encouraged to bring reusable water bottles with them.