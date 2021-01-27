SiouxFalls.Business publisher launches new local website

0 shares Share

Jan. 27, 2021

SiouxFalls.Business publisher Align Content Studio has launched a website delivering a customized blend of local news.

Pigeon605.com offers a mix of local and lifestyle content, with a twist — readers can “adopt” a virtual pigeon, which will deliver news tailored to their interests through email and occasional text messaging.

“Sioux Falls is filled with memorable, powerful, inspiring and fun stories — and we’re going to tell them in an entirely new way,” owner Jodi Schwan said.

“I think the time is right for a fresh approach to local and lifestyle content, much as SiouxFalls.Business has changed the way our community consumes business content. If you enjoy SiouxFalls.Business, we think you’ll want to adopt a pigeon to deliver you a new set of stories too.”

The stories on Pigeon605.com are free to read and can be accessed directly through the website, along with the option for email and text. Follow Pigeon605 on Instagram at @pigeon605news, and to find it on Facebook, click here.

“You’ll see Pigeon605 on social media, but our goal is that you get an even better experience off of social media,” Schwan said.

“The brand itself captures a lot of what likely attracted you to social media in the first place — content you’re drawn to like or share and an inside glimpse at the lives of those around you.”

Revenue is generated through sponsored content, the same as SiouxFalls.Business.

For a closer look at Pigeon605’s new approach to news, click here.