SiouxFalls.com launches updated, improved website

Dec. 7, 2020

This paid piece is sponsored by the Sioux Falls Development Foundation.

Think of it as a digital front door to Sioux Falls.

Whether it’s business leaders considering expanding or relocating to the city or potential residents weighing a move, chances are SiouxFalls.com will be among their first online destinations.

And now it delivers even more of what they’re hoping to find.

A redesigned SiouxFalls.com has launched, filled with fresh content and easy ways to find out more about our city.

“It gives people a very good introduction to Sioux Falls,” said Bob Mundt, president and CEO of the Sioux Falls Development Foundation. “It simplifies people’s ability to find out more about Sioux Falls and connect with those critical resources we think they need, both from a business perspective and a workforce perspective.”

The website gives the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce an easy online source to share with the growing number of people who are contacting its office looking to learn more about the city.

“We get calls and people stopping in, some who are already planning to move here, others who are considering it, and it’s really nice to have a website like this to pass to that individual or family inquiring about Sioux Falls,” said Jeff Griffin, the chamber’s president and CEO.

The website’s simplified layout offers visitors information about everything from education to entertainment options in the city, in addition to overviews of business, careers and finding a home.

“We also plan to share this with businesses of all sizes to be part of their set of recruitment tools,” Griffin said. “It’s sophisticated enough and complete enough that when you’re recruiting for any job, it’s going to be useful. I think about my own family when we moved here. What I wanted to learn about and what my wife wanted to learn about were far different, and we both would have found what we were looking for on this site.”

SiouxFalls.com is an initiative of Forward Sioux Falls, which is a partnership among the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce, the Sioux Falls Development Foundation and public and private sector investors. The website was designed and developed by Sioux Falls-based Lawrence & Schiller.

“We wanted to make it more robust and less redundant,” said Mike Lynch, director of investor relations for Forward Sioux Falls.

“Our previous version of the site was largely anecdotal, with people writing primarily in a blog format about life in Sioux Falls. We’ve still kept some of that feel, but we wanted to broaden that to accentuate business and careers, networking and business development, along with creating more links and pathways for next steps once someone is interested in learning more.”

The site will be updated frequently with news, blog content and new programs.

“By the time businesses or individuals physically call or visit us, they’ve already done their homework. They know what we have. And they’re largely doing that homework online. So the more information we have out there, the better positioned we will be,” Mundt said.

“They can go to one website, take their time and choose what they want to peruse, and it really gives a nice overview of what we have to offer. We’re very happy this is now out and ready for visitors.”