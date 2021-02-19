Sister-owned online boutique brings first pop-up shop to Sioux Falls

0 shares Share

Feb. 19, 2021

A new boutique focused on functional style is bringing its first pop-up shop to Sioux Falls on Saturday.

Willow and Roan, founded by two sisters from Larchwood, Iowa, launched its online store at the beginning of December.

Bailee Roeman and Kensey Allen talked about starting a boutique for several months before deciding it was time to merge their styles and start something. The boutique sells clothes with a boho and Western aesthetic, Roeman said, and the goal is to offer items that can serve more than one function.

“It’s fun to have stuff that still looks cute and casual for going out with friends but also something you can wear to work,” Allen said.

Every purchase comes with a handwritten thank-you note, including an inspirational message or Bible quote, a tradition inspired by the women’s late uncle. After he died, his wife found a thank-you postcard he’d once gotten from another shop propped up on his computer.

“The postcard had an encouraging Bible verse on it, which he left on his computer to encourage him each day to be better than the day before,” Roeman said.

While they’re excited for the pop-up shop, Allen and Roeman said they plan to keep their store primarily online-only.

Where they are looking to expand, though, is sizing options. They want to offer a wider variety of sizes to better fulfill their mission of helping women feel confident and comfortable in their own skin while having a wardrobe that suits both work and play.

They also want to be accessible for those on a budget.

“A really big, important thing for us is to keep quality but remain affordable,” Allen said. “We really want to be a boutique that people on a budget can trust to come to and find stuff that they really like too.”

Their pop-up shop runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Falls Overlook Cafe. The cafe will have its full menu available, plus coffee and mimosas.

Beechwood Boutique — also owned by a Larchwood native — will feature pieces as well.