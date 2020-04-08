Sisters’ service: Avera’s handmade masks carry extra meaning

0 shares Share

April 8, 2020

The latest way the Benedictine and Presentation sisters are serving Avera could be a lifesaving one.

The sisters have been sewing cloth masks for patients and Avera employees.

“Creating cloth masks for patients and employees now can help assist in the further conservation of personal protective equipment during this time,” said Lindsey Meyers, vice president of public relations for Avera Health.

“These homemade masks will help extend what is available to providers, nurses and others.”

The Benedictine and Presentation sisters are the sponsors of Avera, with a mission to “encourage all members of the Avera community to understand their work as a healing ministry and to demonstrate God’s love for all people.”

To learn how you can make cloth masks, click here.

If you would like to donate masks, they can be dropped off here:

Avera Human Performance Center: 6800 S. Louise Ave., from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.

Avera Home Medical Equipment, 2400 S. Minnesota Ave., from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays.

Or you can email foundation@avera.org to coordinate a drop-off of masks.