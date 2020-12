0 shares Share

Dec. 15, 2020

The most expensive residential sale for the week of Nov. 23 was $1,035,000 for a six-bedroom home along Prairie Green Golf Course.

The 8,300-square-foot home has seven bathrooms. Features include a staircase between the master bedroom and lower-level exercise room, a theater room and a wine cellar.

Our weekly feature sorts through property transfer records in Minnehaha and Lincoln counties to find the 10 most expensive residential sales.

The property transfer information comes from the Minnehaha County Director of Equalization Office and the Lincoln County Register of Deeds Office. Addresses are in Sioux Falls unless noted.

Here’s a look at the top 10 home sales for the week of Nov. 23:

10. 5508 S. Solono Ave., $410,000

9. 1508 W. Thora Circle, $414,500

8. 4811 E. Mangrove St., $415,500

7. 909 S. Charlotte Ave., $429,000

6. 47610 Krin Place, Harrisburg; $439,000

5. 27121 Mockingbird Drive, Harrisburg; $453,000

4. 26435 481st Ave., Brandon; $470,000

3. 2802 S. Oriya Place, $499,500

2. 2708 S. Moss Stone Ave., $511,500

1. 324 W. Laquinta Circle, $1,035,000