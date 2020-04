0 shares Share

April 28, 2020

The most expensive home sale for the week of April 6 was $670,000 for a six-bedroom ranch walkout in south Sioux Falls.

The 4,700-square-foot home has five bathrooms. It sits on a 1-acre lot and features a full-size outdoor sport court.

Our weekly feature sorts through property transfer records in Minnehaha and Lincoln counties to find the 10 most expensive residential sales.

The property transfer information comes from the Minnehaha County Director of Equalization Office and the Lincoln County Register of Deeds Office. Addresses are in Sioux Falls unless noted.

Here’s a look at the top 10 home sales for the week of April 6:

10. 719 W. Laquinta St., $390,000

9. 1321 W. Stonegate Drive, $425,000

8. 7312 S. Kenton Lane, $500,000

7. 2010 S. Meadowview Circle, $514,000

6. 4808 S. Caraway Circle, $530,000

5. 605 S. Heritage Road, Brandon; $585,500

4. 913 S. Torrey Pine Lane, $619,500

3. 46545 269th St., $620,000

2. 3624 S. Spencer Blvd., $631,000

1. 5716 S. Prairie View Court, $670,000