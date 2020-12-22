Six can’t-miss gift ideas for pets — and pet-lovers — this holiday season

0 shares Share

This paid piece is sponsored by Dawley Farm Village.

2020 has been a tough year for humans, but their pets haven’t had it quite so bad, said Lance Butler, store leader at PetSmart’s location at Dawley Farm Village.

With more people working from home, pets have had more companionship than usual, and many have found new homes.

“We’ve seen the amount of adoptions skyrocket throughout the quarantine,” Butler said. “A lot of people are finally able to stay home and really bond with a new animal.”

So whether you’re preparing for your first holiday season with a new furry friend or just looking for a way to thank that cuddly family member who has kept you company while you worked in pajamas all year, PetSmart has you covered.

Here are some of the best gift options for your pets or the pet-lover in your life:

For the human who’s returning to the office: The Wyze camera has been a popular item this year, Butler said. It’s a camera that lets you watch and talk to your pet from your cellphone wherever you are.

For dogs who get a little too excited with new toys: Have a dog that chews through toys the moment he gets them? The OMG! Surprise! toys are made to be destroyed, and, once dogs get through the outer toy, there’s a surprise toy nestled inside.

For the cats who are up on the latest ballot measures: Butler said other popular items he’s selling this year are the Meowijuana brand catnip treats. The pot-based puns have been hot sellers, especially after a recent ballot measure passed to legalize both medical and recreational marijuana in South Dakota.

For the household that isn’t ready for a four-legged friend: It’s not just cats and dogs that are being adopted in droves this year. Fish, and their respective tanks, have been very popular for Dawley Farm Village shoppers. Butler said they’ve been so popular, PetSmart has added new options, including small backlit fish tanks that allow you to choose their color.

For the kids who are getting a pet for Christmas: PetSmart gift cards can be used to help get a habitat for a new hamster, toys for a new puppy or a tank for a new fish if pets are part of the holiday cheer this year.

For the dog that needs a little schooling: With so many dog adoptions this year, Butler said many are in need of a little training help. PetSmart offers training classes, which can be good gifts for an unruly dog.

“A little training goes a long way,” he said.