Slam dunk: Businesses gain visibility with in-game promotions

March 11, 2020

This paid piece is sponsored by the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

There’s really never a break in the action at a Sioux Falls Skyforce game.

When the team heads to the bench, businesses step up to offer engaging in-game moments.

“These not only help add to our fan experience, but they’re a great way for a business to get its name out in a fun and memorable way,” said Jeremy DeCurtins, who leads marketing for the Skyforce.

“We are able to feature dozens of businesses during the course of a game in ways that produce a win-win for both the promoter and the fan.”

Lewis Drug Tic-Tac-Toe

For example, Lewis Drug sponsors an in-game tic-tac-toe challenge that’s a big hit with fans.

A giant tic-tac-toe board is placed in the center of the court. When a contestant makes a basket, the prize is a game piece. Make another basket and you get another game piece. The first one to tic-tac-toe wins.

It’s a fast-paced game that’s easy for the crowd to understand, easy to see and lends itself to crowd interaction.

For Lewis, a 25-year avid supporter of the Skyforce, the games have brought several promotional opportunities, including parachute drops and a grand prize game.

“Tic-tac-toe is probably our favorite promotion because the crowd is able to play along with the contestants, and it’s funny how often the contestants get caught up in the excitement and forget how to play the simple game of tic-tac-toe,” said Scott Cross, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Lewis Drug.

Culligan Kids’ Slam Dunk Contest

Here’s one made for YouTube but even more fun in person. Sponsored by Culligan, three kids attempt to make a slam dunk on the court using a Little Tikes basketball hoop. Whichever child draws the most applause wins.

Why it works: People love slam dunk contests, but it’s even better watching kids. You never know what will happen, and it’s easy and fun for the crowd to watch. Plus they love to see kids win.

Royal River 7-77-777 Shoot-out

Whether it’s thanks to skill or luck, this popular shoot-out sponsored by Royal River Casino & Hotel rewards fans for successful shots.

Contestants start by shooting a layup. Miss it and it’s back to your seat. Make it and you earn $7, moving on to an NBA three-pointer. Make that and net $77. From there, it’s on to a half-court shot. Land that one and you’ll go home with $777.

Why it works: It’s a concept most everyone has tried at the local gym, and there’s money on the line. So the crowd gets very engaged, and contestants are eager to give it a shot.

Scooter’s Coffee Giveaway

Some promotions allow fans to win without ever stepping onto the court. If the Skyforce make 12 free throws in a game, every fan receives a coupon from Scooter’s Coffee on their way out for buy one, get one coffee.

“Scooter’s Coffee serves a wide variety of customers, but it’s no secret an ‘on-the-go’ parent is a major customer of ours,” franchisee Travis Rhoades said.

“Catching a Skyforce game is a super-fun, family-friendly activity, and I’ve always thought we likely have a big overlap of customers that could potentially visit our stores with the fans in the stands.”

Throughout the season, fans have caught on that free throws equal free coffee, he said.

“We sense some excitement as the magic number gets closer,” he said “Anytime our Scooter’s brand can be aligned with families and fun, we’re excited to be a part of that.”

The promotion helps hold fan interest too, DeCurtins said.

“Coffee is a fairly universal interest amongst fans, and free throws are an important part of the game, so this partnership gives the fans rooting interest even during lopsided games,” he said.

Wondering how your business can create a custom promotion? There’s always room for more.

“Once you see the different approaches businesses take, you’ll generally be able to think of a way you can connect with our fans too. And if you’re in need of ideas, we can always help,” DeCurtins said.

To literally get your business in the game, contact Jeremy DeCurtins at jeremy@skyforceonline.com.