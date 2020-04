0 shares Share

April 29, 2020

Slim Chickens aims for diners to spend about one minute going through the drive-thru.

The extra emphasis on speed has helped the chicken restaurant bring in more business during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s one of several changes for restaurants franchised by Todd Porter, who also owns Chevys Fresh Mex, Johnny Carino’s and PizzaRev in Sioux Falls.

Johnny Carino’s announced today it is accepting reservations for dining beginning May 1. Diners will be limited to 90 minutes, and the restaurant won’t seat more than 10 patrons at a time until further changes from the city, Porter said.

His concepts were frequently mentioned favorites in the SiouxFalls.Business COVID-19 survey, where respondents named them and other restaurants adapting well to new business models.